Alvogen inks distribution deal for Alvesco in CEE markets

Privately-owned US drugmaker Alvogen and Swiss firm Covis Pharma have entered into an exclusive partnership and distribution agreement for the commercialization of Alvesco (ciclesonide), a treatment of persistent asthma.
The long-term partnership arrangement includes the rights to market the product in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Russia and Slovakia.
Whilst terms of the transaction are not being disclosed, Alvogen will assume responsibility for sales, promotion and marketing. Alvesco will compliment and further accelerate growth for Alvogen’s respiratory business in the region.
