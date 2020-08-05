Teva and Alvotech collaborate on biosimilars for US market

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership for the commercialization in the USA of five biosimilar product candidates with Iceland-based Alvotech.

This strategic partnership combines Teva’s long-standing commercial presence and extensive infrastructure in the US market with Alvotech’s scientific experience and state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing. The initial pipeline contains biosimilar candidates addressing multiple therapeutic areas.

Teva’s shares were up almost 4% at 4,278 shekels by late afternoon trading in Tel Aviv, though this was most likely due to the company posting financials that beat expectations.