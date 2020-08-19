Teva sued again over Copaxone sales practices

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced it is suing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) over kickback allegations, shaving a tenth off the Israeli generics giant’s share price on Tuesday.

The suit comes just months after the firm agreed to pay over $50 million to settle DoJ bribery allegations related to Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) and Azilect (rasagiline) prescriptions.

In 2016, Teva paid over half a billion dollars to settle allegations of foreign bribery.