With second DoJ charge in as many weeks, Teva is in trouble again

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has levelled criminal charges against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) for conspiracy to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers for generic drugs.
Six other generic drugmakers are involved in the case, including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, and Taro Pharmaceuticals.
Teva, which faces three separate counts of conspiracy, is alleged to have benefited to the tune of over $350 million between 2013 and 2015 as a result of the scheme.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze