With second DoJ charge in as many weeks, Teva is in trouble again

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has levelled criminal charges against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) for conspiracy to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers for generic drugs.

Six other generic drugmakers are involved in the case, including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, and Taro Pharmaceuticals.

Teva, which faces three separate counts of conspiracy, is alleged to have benefited to the tune of over $350 million between 2013 and 2015 as a result of the scheme.