Wednesday 23 April 2025

Alvogen cleared to market Qsymia in South Korea

Pharmaceutical
22 August 2019
alvogen-big

Privately-owned US drugmaker Alvogen has obtained marketing approval for Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) from the South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in partnership with Vivus Inc (Nasdaq: VVUS).

Under an agreement between the parties from 2017, Alvogen is responsible for obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals and sales and marketing activities in Korea.

Petar Vazharov executive vice president, sales and marketing of Alvogen APAC region, says: “Alvogen Korea has traditionally a strong position in anti-obesity therapies and brand awareness. The approval of Qsymia is an important upgrade to the existing portfolio and is our response to the increasing competition from a newer generation of anti-obesity products in the Korean market. The product was approved by US FDA in 2012 for long term weight management. As we are celebrating the approval, our team in Korea is actively preparing for the product launch.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
BRIEF—Lotus licenses Aranesp biosimilar from Chong Kun Dang
18 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Alvogen adds Qsymia to its anti-obesity portfolio in South Korea
6 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
US FDA approves second diet pill, Vivus' Qsymia
18 July 2012
Generics
Alvogen medicines to be marketed in MENA under YAS Holding deal
25 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

All change at Immunovant as Pete Salzmann retires
Biotechnology
All change at Immunovant as Pete Salzmann retires
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
Repertoire Immune inks deal with Genentech
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
In Europe, Gilead flags CAR T access challenges
23 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Industry frets as Trump mulls drug price pegs
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
SK scores vital win in patent dispute with Moderna
23 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer and Tessellate Bio partner on precision meds research
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
Veraxa to list on Nasdaq through Voyager Acquisition Corp merger
23 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A biotech company developing a novel class of cancer therapies called RIPTACTM therapeutics.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Industry frets as Trump mulls drug price pegs
23 April 2025
Boehringer and Tessellate Bio partner on precision meds research
23 April 2025
Top global biopharmas witness 6% growth in market capitalization in 1st-qtr 2025
23 April 2025
BMS Phase III ARISE trial evaluating Cobenfy disappoints
23 April 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze