Amarantus BioSciences

Amarantus BioScience is a US-based biotechnology company that develops treatments and diagnostics for diseases associated with neurodegeneration and apoptosis (programmed cell death).

The Company’s lead therapeutic program Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor (MANF), is a targeted therapeutic to address the underlying Programmed Cell Death (Apoptosis) associated with a wide range of human disorders with a priority to identify drug able orphan indications including Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Amarantus has a license to Eltoprazine, owns the intellectual property rights to the therapeutic protein Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor and has a license to the LymPro Test.