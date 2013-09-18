Amarantus BioSciences

The Company’s lead therapeutic program Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor (MANF), is a targeted therapeutic to address the underlying Programmed Cell Death (Apoptosis) associated with a wide range of human disorders with a priority to identify drug able orphan indications including Retinitis Pigmentosa.
Amarantus has a license to Eltoprazine, owns the intellectual property rights to the therapeutic protein Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor and has a license to the LymPro Test.
