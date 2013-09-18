Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

amarantus-big-1

Amarantus BioSciences

Amarantus BioScience is a US-based biotechnology company that develops treatments and diagnostics for diseases associated with neurodegeneration and apoptosis (programmed cell death).

The Company’s lead therapeutic program Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor (MANF), is a targeted therapeutic to address the underlying Programmed Cell Death (Apoptosis) associated with a wide range of human disorders with a priority to identify drug able orphan indications including Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Amarantus has a license to Eltoprazine, owns the intellectual property rights to the therapeutic protein Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor and has a license to the LymPro Test.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Amarantus BioSciences News

Rainbow BioSci seeks to develop treatment for traumatic brain injury
29 May 2012
More Amarantus BioSciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze