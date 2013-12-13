Sunday 24 November 2024

Clevexel Pharma SAS

Clevexel Pharma SAS is a French company that engages in pharmaceutical development. The company develops anti-inflammatory agents for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Founded in 2012, Clevexel Pharma SAS is headquarted in Maisons-Alfort, France.

Clevexel Pharma invests in the development of new molecules between proof-of-concept in animals and proof-of-concept in humans.

In November 2013 Clevexel entered into a partnering agreement with Dynamix Pharmaceuticals, an Israeli biopharmaceutical company, to develop novel oral treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Under the agreement, Clevexel and Dynamix will jointly cover the development of a dual mechanism SYK/JAK molecule in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The collaboration aims to bring the rheumatoid arthritis project to a clinical proof of concept stage. Preclinical development is planned for early 2014. The first in human clinical trial is expected to start in 2015.

CleveXel Pharma licenses two new oncology patents from SATT Sud Est
6 October 2014
CleveXel Pharma and Dynamix to develop oral treatment for RA
25 November 2013
