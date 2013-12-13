Clevexel Pharma SAS is a French company that engages in pharmaceutical development. The company develops anti-inflammatory agents for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Founded in 2012, Clevexel Pharma SAS is headquarted in Maisons-Alfort, France.

Clevexel Pharma invests in the development of new molecules between proof-of-concept in animals and proof-of-concept in humans.

In November 2013 Clevexel entered into a partnering agreement with Dynamix Pharmaceuticals, an Israeli biopharmaceutical company, to develop novel oral treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Under the agreement, Clevexel and Dynamix will jointly cover the development of a dual mechanism SYK/JAK molecule in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The collaboration aims to bring the rheumatoid arthritis project to a clinical proof of concept stage. Preclinical development is planned for early 2014. The first in human clinical trial is expected to start in 2015.