A protein engineering company developing proteins for a variety of applications.

The USA-based company uses its proprietary CodeEvolver technology for improvements in protein performance, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics.

In June 2019, Casdin Capital, a New York City-based life science-focused investment firm and stockholder of Codexis, invested around $50 million in the company through the purchase of shares of its common stock, in a private placement.

Codexis gets $50 million injection from Casdin Capital
20 June 2019
Codexis leaps on licensing deal with GlaxoSmithKline
15 July 2014
Intrexon acquires operations from Codexis and expands presence to Europe
17 March 2014
