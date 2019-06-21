The USA-based company uses its proprietary CodeEvolver technology for improvements in protein performance, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics.

In June 2019, Casdin Capital, a New York City-based life science-focused investment firm and stockholder of Codexis, invested around $50 million in the company through the purchase of shares of its common stock, in a private placement.