Heart Metabolics is an Irish biotech company focused on developing treatments for heart failure in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is one of the most common of all hereditary heart diseases. Heart Metabolics is developing perhexiline as a new therapy for congestive heart failure symptoms in HCM. The current treatment options for severe HCM are limited, with no US Food and Drug Administration approved drugs for these patients.

Heart Metabolics has also in-licensed a new chemical entity drug candidate from The University of Adelaide (Australia) for the treatment of heart failure.

In April 2014, it was announced that Heart Metabolics had completed a $20 million round of financing to support its development of drugs for cardio-metabolic diseases.