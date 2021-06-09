Iksuda Therapeutics

Iksuda’s lead pre-clinical candidate, IKS03, is a best-in-class CD19-targeted ADC candidate for B-cell cancers. It is set to enter a Phase I trial following the closing of a $47 million financing round in June 2021.

The company's ADC programs target tumors that currently have limited treatment options and high relapse rates. Its drug development pipeline is centered on the improved safety and efficacy conferred by tumor-activated, prodrug payloads in combination with stable conjugation technologies, including its proprietary novel PermaLink platform.