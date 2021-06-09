Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

iksuda_company

Iksuda Therapeutics

A developer of a new generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with raised therapeutic index.

Iksuda’s lead pre-clinical candidate, IKS03, is a best-in-class CD19-targeted ADC candidate for B-cell cancers. It is set to enter a Phase I trial following the closing of a $47 million financing round in June 2021.

The company's ADC programs target tumors that currently have limited treatment options and high relapse rates. Its drug development pipeline is centered on the improved safety and efficacy conferred by tumor-activated, prodrug payloads in combination with stable conjugation technologies, including its proprietary novel PermaLink platform.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Iksuda Therapeutics News

Iksuda deepens clinical pipeline, expanding deal with LegoChem
10 January 2022
LegoChem and Iksuda expand ADC agreement
22 June 2021
Iksuda Therapeutics closes $47 million financing round
7 June 2021
LegoChem Biosciences out-licenses ADC candidate to Iksuda
4 June 2020
More Iksuda Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze