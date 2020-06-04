LegoChem Biosciences out-licenses ADC candidate to Iksuda

South Korean LegoChem Biosciences (Kosdaq: 141080) has entered a worldwide license agreement with Newcastle, UK-based Iksuda Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of LCB73, a CD19-targeted ADC candidate for hematological tumors.

LCB73 has been generated in a partnership between LCB and Swiss-based Light Chain Bioscience’s (Novimmune SA) by combining LCB’s cancer-selectively activated next-generation linker and toxin platform with Light Chain Bioscience’s proprietary antibody targeting CD19. Pre-clinical data of LCB73 along with the clinical outcome of other CD19-targeted therapies suggest that the ADC may be an effective treatment option for various B-cell hematological cancers including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and Burkitt lymphoma.

Deal worth up to $225 million