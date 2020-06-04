Saturday 23 November 2024

LegoChem Biosciences out-licenses ADC candidate to Iksuda

Biotechnology
4 June 2020
global-deals-big

South Korean LegoChem Biosciences (Kosdaq: 141080) has entered a worldwide license agreement with Newcastle, UK-based Iksuda Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of LCB73, a CD19-targeted ADC candidate for hematological tumors.

LCB73 has been generated in a partnership between LCB and Swiss-based Light Chain Bioscience’s (Novimmune SA) by combining LCB’s cancer-selectively activated next-generation linker and toxin platform with Light Chain Bioscience’s proprietary antibody targeting CD19. Pre-clinical data of LCB73 along with the clinical outcome of other CD19-targeted therapies suggest that the ADC may be an effective treatment option for various B-cell hematological cancers including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and Burkitt lymphoma.

Deal worth up to $225 million

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novimmune and LegoChem Biosciences collaborate on antibody drug conjugate
13 February 2017
Biotechnology
Iksuda Therapeutics and Femtogenix partner on progressing ADCs
5 March 2019
Biotechnology
Genmab to pocket potential $4 billion from AbbVie deal
10 June 2020
Biotechnology
Iksuda deepens clinical pipeline, expanding deal with LegoChem
10 January 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze