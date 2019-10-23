Iksuda CEO says British biotech is buoyant, Brexit notwithstanding

In March 2019, after a series of political convolutions worthy of a Choose Your Own Adventure novel, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May finally managed to bring her country, and its complaining industries, to the brink of Brexit.

Her efforts failed, and Brexit has since been delayed twice. This week, new Prime Minister Boris Johnson grudgingly requested a further delay, opening up the prospect of yet more “Brexit purgatory” for business leaders.

Pharma investors and others with an interest in the success of the UK’s otherwise blossoming biotech and pharma sectors have watched aghast, as the country’s political system has appeared to self destruct over the issue.