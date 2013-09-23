UK-based Immunodiagnostic Systems is dedicated to the development and provision of immunoassays and automated immunoanalyzer technologies for use in clinical and research laboratories worldwide.

UK-based Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS) (AIM:IDH) is dedicated to the development and provision of immunoassays and automated immunoanalyzer technologies for use in clinical and research laboratories worldwide.

The company enjoys a dominant position in the provision of immunoassay kits for the determination of Vitamin D (both 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D, and 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D).

IDS has its global headquarters in the UK, with subsidiaries in the USA, Germany, France, and Denmark. Other markets, including key diagnostic markets of Spain, Italy, Australia, and Japan, are serviced by a network of distributors within each territory.

The company's mission is to deliver improved outcomes for patients in its selected fields of specialty. It delivers effective assays and instruments and encourages the discovery of novel biomarkers in its specialist fields.

It continues to develop and market both manual and automated specialist immunoassay testing solutions for both the research and clinical laboratory markets. The IDS Group has three manufacturing sites in Europe; in UK, France, and Belgium. Each site has ISO 13485 Medical Device Quality Management System certification.

All products manufactured by IDS are CE marked, and in addition many of our products, including the IDS-iSYS instrument, the IDS-iSYS Vitamin D assay, and several other IDS-iSYS assays have clearance granted by the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for sale in the USA.