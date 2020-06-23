Sunday 24 November 2024

"Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., is a privately-held, Seattle-based biotechnology company devoted to creating life-changing, innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases."

"Impel NeuroPharma is currently investigating INP104 (POD-DHE) for acute migraine headache, INP103 (POD-levodopa) for reversal of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease and INP105 (POD-olanzapine) for acute agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar disorders."

"Impel's products utilize its novel, nasal drug-delivery Precision Olfactory Delivery, or POD™, device technology to deliver liquid or dry powder forms of drug to the upper nasal cavity in a consistent and predictable manner."

Latest Impel NeuroPharma News

Benefits of powder-based formulations for migraine treatments vs orals
13 October 2022
Impel Neuropharma inks $100 million royalty and debt financing deal
17 March 2022
Migraine approval validates Impel's nasal spray technology
6 September 2021
Impel's NDA for migraine drug accepted by FDA
20 January 2021
