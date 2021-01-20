Saturday 8 November 2025

Impel's NDA for migraine drug accepted by FDA

Pharmaceutical
20 January 2021
impel_big

Privately-held Seattle, USA-based biopharma Impel NeuroPharma has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for INP104 for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults.

INP104 is dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE) delivered directly into the vascular-rich upper nasal space using Impel’s Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology.

"The FDA’s acceptance of our submission package for Trudhesa marks another important step in our journey to bring an important new treatment option to patients who, despite recent treatment advances, are still in need of a fast, effective, and consistently reliable relief from their migraine"If approved, INP104 will be marketed under the trade name Trudhesa in the USA. It will become the first and only therapy to use the POD technology.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Lilly's CGRP migraine drug gets the nod from NICE
18 November 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly partners with Daiichi Sankyo for commercialization of migraine drug in Japan
30 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
More options for migraine sufferers
11 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Migraine approval validates Impel's nasal spray technology
6 September 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze