A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using our proprietary mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.

The US company's two lead product candidates are Inveltys (KPI-121 1.0%) for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery, and KPI-121 0.25% for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

In August 2019, Kala received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its new drug application for the latter of these two products.