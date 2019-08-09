Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA wants additional data on Kala Pharma's KPI-121

Pharmaceutical
9 August 2019
fda_big

There was disappointment for US drug developer Kala Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KALA), as it received a complete response letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its new drug application (NDA) for KPI-121 0.25% for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

The FDA indicated that efficacy data from an additional clinical trial will be needed to support a resubmission, with the news sending Kala’s shares down 9.98% to $4.69 by close of trading on Thursday, and seeing a further 11.96% fall to $4.05 in after-hours trading

Kala says it continues to enroll patients in its ongoing STRIDE 3 (STRIDE – Short Term Relief In Dry Eye) Phase III clinical trial, and expects this trial will serve as the basis of its response to the CRL. Kala is targeting top-line data from STRIDE 3 by the end of 2019 and resubmission of the NDA during the first half of 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Kala nabs FDA approval of Eysuvis
27 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
New dry eye option nears regulatory resubmission in USA
9 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
US FDA accepts NDA for KPI-121 for dry eye
27 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
Bausch Health picks up US approval for new eye inflammation product
25 February 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze