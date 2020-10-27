Sunday 24 November 2024

Kala nabs FDA approval of Eysuvis

Pharmaceutical
27 October 2020
eye_stock_large-1-

US ophthalmology specialist Kala Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KALA) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Prior to Eysuvis, there were no FDA-approved ocular corticosteroids for the treatment of dry eye disease. Kala plans to launch the product in the USA by year-end.

Edward Holland, director of cornea services at Cincinnati Eye Institute and professor of ophthalmology at the University of Cincinnati, said: “The approval of Eysuvis ushers in a new era in the treatment of dry eye disease and offers promise to the millions of dry eye patients who experience acute exacerbations, or flares, of their disease each year.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first ever nasal spray to treat dry eye disease
18 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
FDA wants additional data on Kala Pharma's KPI-121
9 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Looking to grow, Santen pays $225 million for eye drug specialist
17 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Bausch Health soars on news of plan to spin off its eye health business
6 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze