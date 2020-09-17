Saturday 23 November 2024

Looking to grow, Santen pays $225 million for eye drug specialist

17 September 2020
The US subsidiary of Osaka-based Santen Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4536) has acquired the USA’s Eyevance Holdings via a share purchase agreement.

Santen has agreed to pay $225 million in cash, making Eyevance a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen. Two products under development by Eyevance - Visovanq (vancomycin) and Nexagon - have been excluded from the purchase.

Founded in 2017, Eyevance is working on topical ophthalmic products, offering anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, anti-fungal, anti-infective/anti-inflammatory fixed combination, and tear lubricant products.

