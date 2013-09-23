Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Marinomed

Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH

Austrian biopharmaceutical company Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH was founded in 2006 and develops therapies against respiratory diseases based on an innovative anti-viral respiratory technology platform.

Austrian biopharmaceutical company Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH was founded in 2006 and develops therapies against respiratory diseases based on an innovative anti-viral respiratory technology platform.

Marinomed has devoted its discovery and research efforts to the evolution of Mavirex, a technology platform for the development of therapies that target more than 200 different respiratory virus strains based on polymers derived from red seaweed.

The huge potential of this technology is reflected by Carragelose, a unique broadly active anti-viral compound for treating respiratory diseases. Safety and antiviral effectiveness have been established in clinical trials involving both adults and children.

The compound is approved for marketing in the EU as part of an anti-viral nasal spray targeting common cold. Further novel anti-viral products derived from MAVIREX are currently being developed. These products comprise combinations with known compounds in the respiratory field, including influenza.

Marinomed also develops products for at-risk patients for the prevention and treatment of respiratory virus infections that may cause a worsening of an underlying disease such as asthma, allergic rhinitis and COPD. In addition, the company develops novel treatments against Type I allergy and autoimmune diseases.

Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH is a spin-off from the Veterinary University Vienna and is located in Vienna, Austria.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH News

Licensing deal for Budesolv to treat allergic rhinitis in Greater China
21 October 2021
Marinomed Biotech sells stake in company
6 October 2015
More Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze