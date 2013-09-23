Austrian biopharmaceutical company Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH was founded in 2006 and develops therapies against respiratory diseases based on an innovative anti-viral respiratory technology platform.

Marinomed has devoted its discovery and research efforts to the evolution of Mavirex, a technology platform for the development of therapies that target more than 200 different respiratory virus strains based on polymers derived from red seaweed.

The huge potential of this technology is reflected by Carragelose, a unique broadly active anti-viral compound for treating respiratory diseases. Safety and antiviral effectiveness have been established in clinical trials involving both adults and children.

The compound is approved for marketing in the EU as part of an anti-viral nasal spray targeting common cold. Further novel anti-viral products derived from MAVIREX are currently being developed. These products comprise combinations with known compounds in the respiratory field, including influenza.

Marinomed also develops products for at-risk patients for the prevention and treatment of respiratory virus infections that may cause a worsening of an underlying disease such as asthma, allergic rhinitis and COPD. In addition, the company develops novel treatments against Type I allergy and autoimmune diseases.

Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH is a spin-off from the Veterinary University Vienna and is located in Vienna, Austria.