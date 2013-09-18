Sunday 24 November 2024

Mirati

Mirati Therapeutics

A commercial stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Mirati Therapeutics was created from the drug discovery foundation of MethylGene and reshaped under the direction of a new leadership team with extensive experience in successful development and registration of targeted oncology drugs.

This USA-based company's pipeline includes Krazati (adagrasib), a targeted treatment for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that won US regulatory accelerated approval in December 2022.

Latest Mirati Therapeutics News

New FDA approval for BMS’ Krazati
22 June 2024
ASCO 2024: Bristol Myers confirms Krazati benefit with KRYSTAL-12 results
3 June 2024
FDA accepts BMS’ sNDA Krazati combo for fast review
21 February 2024
Market for colorectal cancer drugs to reach $21.8 billion in 2031
20 February 2024
