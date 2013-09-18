Mirati Therapeutics was created from the drug discovery foundation of MethylGene and reshaped under the direction of a new leadership team with extensive experience in successful development and registration of targeted oncology drugs.
This USA-based company's pipeline includes Krazati (adagrasib), a targeted treatment for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that won US regulatory accelerated approval in December 2022.
