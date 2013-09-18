A commercial stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Mirati Therapeutics was created from the drug discovery foundation of MethylGene and reshaped under the direction of a new leadership team with extensive experience in successful development and registration of targeted oncology drugs.

This USA-based company's pipeline includes Krazati (adagrasib), a targeted treatment for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that won US regulatory accelerated approval in December 2022.