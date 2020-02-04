Sunday 24 November 2024

A US biopharma company specializing in the development, manufacturing and processing of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry.

The company's aim is to further the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through collaborations and in-licensing with other pre-clinical and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies and research and healthcare institutes, to bring such ATMPs to patients.

Orgenesis out-licenses these ATMPs through regional partners to which it also provides regulatory, pre-clinical and training services to support their activities, in order to reach patients in a point-of-care hospital setting.

In February 2020, Catalent Pharma Solutions agreed to acquire Masthercell Global, Orgenesis' contract development manufacturing organization subsidiary, for a fee of $126.7 million.

Latest Orgenesis News

Orgenesis reaches next milestone in collaboration with Spanish hospital
27 January 2022
Orgenesis and Cure collaborate on cell and gene therapies
9 December 2020
Orgenesis to acquire Koligo Therapeutics
29 September 2020
Orgenesis and Leidos link up on ranpirnase in COVID-19
22 June 2020
