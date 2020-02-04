A US biopharma company specializing in the development, manufacturing and processing of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry.

The company's aim is to further the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through collaborations and in-licensing with other pre-clinical and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies and research and healthcare institutes, to bring such ATMPs to patients.

Orgenesis out-licenses these ATMPs through regional partners to which it also provides regulatory, pre-clinical and training services to support their activities, in order to reach patients in a point-of-care hospital setting.

In February 2020, Catalent Pharma Solutions agreed to acquire Masthercell Global, Orgenesis' contract development manufacturing organization subsidiary, for a fee of $126.7 million.