The company's aim is to further the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through collaborations and in-licensing with other pre-clinical and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies and research and healthcare institutes, to bring such ATMPs to patients.
Orgenesis out-licenses these ATMPs through regional partners to which it also provides regulatory, pre-clinical and training services to support their activities, in order to reach patients in a point-of-care hospital setting.
In February 2020, Catalent Pharma Solutions agreed to acquire Masthercell Global, Orgenesis' contract development manufacturing organization subsidiary, for a fee of $126.7 million.
