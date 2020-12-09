Orgenesis and Cure collaborate on cell and gene therapies

Cell and gene therapy specialists Orgenesis (Nasdaq: ORGS) and Cure Therapeutics have announced the signing of a joint venture agreement.

They intend to advance the development, regulatory and governmental approval, and commercialization of point-of-care production for both companies’ cell and gene therapies and immunotherapies.

The parties will collaborate in developing and commercializing Cure’s pipeline on a global basis, as well as developing, commercializing and supplying Orgenesis’ therapeutic pipeline in South Korea and Japan.