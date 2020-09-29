Orgenesis to acquire Koligo Therapeutics

US biotech firm Orgenesis (Nasdaq: ORGS) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding stock of US regenerative medicines company Koligo Therapeutics for an aggregate of $15 million, subject to final closing conditions, with expected completion before year-end.
Koligo is a leader in developing personalized cell therapies utilizing the patient’s own (autologous) cells. Koligo has successfully launched its first commercial product, Kyslecel, and plans to commence a Phase II trial of KT-PC-301 for COVID-19-related ARDS.
Koligo’s development stage technology utilizes 3D bioprinting and vascularization with autologous cells (3D-V technology) to create biodegradable and shelf-stable three-dimensional cell and tissue implants. The 3D-V technology is being developed for diabetes and pancreatitis, with longer term applications for neural, liver, and other cell/tissue transplants.
