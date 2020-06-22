Saturday 23 November 2024

Orgenesis and Leidos link up on ranpirnase in COVID-19

Biotechnology
22 June 2020
Cell and gene specialist Orgenesis (Nasdaq: ORGS) has entered into a preliminary, non-binding term sheet with Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) to develop and potentially obtain US marketing approval of ranpirnase for the systemic treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Orgenesis recently acquired the assets of Tamir Biotechnology, including ranpirnase, a broad spectrum anti-viral agent which catalyzes the degradation of RNA, and mediates several essential biological activities, including the regulation of cell proliferation, maturation, differentiation, and cell death.

More than 1,000 patients have been dosed with ranpirnase in previous cancer trials. It has already demonstrated a strong safety and tolerability profile and has also shown preclinical antiviral activity in serious viral diseases, such as cytomegalovirus, influenza, HIV, Ebola, and SARS.

