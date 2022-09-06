A global clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel, locally administered therapies to improve surgical outcomes.

PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to enable precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months.

The Israeli company is currently in preclinical testing of the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

In September 2022, PolyPid announced that its lead product candidate D-PLEX100, a formulation of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline for the prevention of surgical-site infections (SSIs), failed to meet the primary endpoint of a Phase III study.