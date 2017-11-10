Sunday 24 November 2024

Principia Biopharma is a privately-held clinical-stage biotech that has generated a pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical stage molecules for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and oncology.

The US company uses its Tailored Covalency technology to design oral small molecule therapies for more potent, selective, durable drugs with the goal to enhance the risk benefit profile compared to existing therapies.

Under a worldwide license agreement signed in November 2017, French pharma major Sanofi will develop Principia's Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor PRN2246, which was designed to access the brain and spinal cord by crossing the blood-brain barrier and impact immune cell and brain cell signalling. PRN2246, an experimental oral treatment that shows promise in multiple sclerosis and, potentially, other central nervous system diseases, is currently in clinical development. Sanofi will pay Principia a $40 million upfront payment, future milestone payments that could total $765 million and royalties on product sales.

Latest Principia Biopharma News

FDA slaps partial clinical hold on Phase III tolebrutinib trials
30 June 2022
Big investment in BTK blockers on the line for Sanofi
13 October 2021
Look back at pharma news in the week to August 21, 2020
23 August 2020
Sanofi forking out $3.7 billion to buy California biopharma company
17 August 2020
