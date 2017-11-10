Principia Biopharma is a privately-held clinical-stage biotech that has generated a pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical stage molecules for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and oncology.

The US company uses its Tailored Covalency technology to design oral small molecule therapies for more potent, selective, durable drugs with the goal to enhance the risk benefit profile compared to existing therapies.

Under a worldwide license agreement signed in November 2017, French pharma major Sanofi will develop Principia's Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor PRN2246, which was designed to access the brain and spinal cord by crossing the blood-brain barrier and impact immune cell and brain cell signalling. PRN2246, an experimental oral treatment that shows promise in multiple sclerosis and, potentially, other central nervous system diseases, is currently in clinical development. Sanofi will pay Principia a $40 million upfront payment, future milestone payments that could total $765 million and royalties on product sales.