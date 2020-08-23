Look back at pharma news in the week to August 21, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s notable news included French pharma major Sanofi last Monday announcing it was buying US firm Principia Biopharma for $3.68 billion, along with its BTK inhibitors SAR442168 for multiple sclerosis and rilzabrutinib for autoimmune diseases. Also, Johnson & Johnson announced its biggest acquisition since that of Actelion for $30 billion in 2017, when it agreed to buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion, taking in the autoimmune diseases candidate nipocalimab. Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries took a hit last Tuesday when the US Department of Justice sued the company over kickbacks relating to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. And last Wednesday, US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals enlisted help from Swiss giant Roche to develop and manufacture its REGN-COV2, an antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.

Sanofi pays up for Principia