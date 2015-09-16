Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

Proteintech Group is a biotechnology company with offices based in the US, Europe and China.

The privately-held company specialises in the manufacture and supply of antibodies and proteins to the life sciences research community.

Proteintech produces all of its antibodies and does not engage in souring antibodies from external suppliers. The company specialises in Whole Protein Antigen Antibodies, Polyclonal antibodies (for use in WB, IHC, IP, IF, ICC, Monoclonal antibodies (for use in WB, IHC, IP, IF, ICC), Fusion Proteins, Antibody Production services.

