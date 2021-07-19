Ribon Therapeutics

The US company is exploring new areas of biology to develop effective treatments for patients with limited therapeutic options.
Leveraging its proprietary BEACON+ platform, Ribon is building a pipeline of selective, small molecule inhibitors to numerous NAD+-utilizing enzymes, beginning with monoPARPs, which have applications across multiple therapeutic areas. Its lead program is RBN-2397, a PARP7 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of cancer.
Ribon is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
