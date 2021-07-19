Sunday 24 November 2024

Ribon Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting novel enzyme families activated under cellular stress conditions that contribute to disease.

The US company is exploring new areas of biology to develop effective treatments for patients with limited therapeutic options.

Leveraging its proprietary BEACON+ platform, Ribon is building a pipeline of selective, small molecule inhibitors to numerous NAD+-utilizing enzymes, beginning with monoPARPs, which have applications across multiple therapeutic areas. Its lead program is RBN-2397, a PARP7 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of cancer.

Ribon is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Latest Ribon Therapeutics News

Ribon Therapeutics inks pre-clinical CD38 program deal with Boehringer
30 November 2022
Ribon Therapeutics secures $65 million financing
14 July 2021
Ono Pharma inks oncology deal with Ribon Therapeutics
2 February 2021
