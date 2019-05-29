A biopharmaceutical company, formed in 2009, focused on developing therapies for debilitating inner ear disorders.

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus.

Its clinical-stage portfolio includes two Phase II products: Seliforant (SENS-111), under investigation for acute unilateral vestibulopathy, and Arazasetron (SENS-401), for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL).

The company uses its own unique R&D technology platform to expand the understanding of the physiopathology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, selecting the best targets and modalities for drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses.