Simbec Research, based in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, is a long established Clinical Research Organization providing comprehensive early stage clinical drug development services primarily focused on first in human and proof of concept clinical studies.

In addition to its clinical unit, Simbec has a broad range of support services for this critical stage of drug development, including extensive bioanalytical and central laboratory facilities. Simbec also offers a range of niche services including whole body Gamma Scintigraphy imaging studies with Cardiff Scintigraphics.

After over 35 years in business, Simbec Research has conducted more than 1,500 early phase clinical studies, created, planned and managed within a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Simbec is dedicated to quality and Simbecs expertise in the conduct of experimental human pharmacology, particularly Phase I First in Human and Phase IIa proof of concept clinical trials is world-renowned. It is Europe's leading contract research organization specializing in early clinical research services for the international pharmaceutical industry.