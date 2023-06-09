Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

upstream_company

Upstream Bio

A USA-based clinical-stage biotech company advancing new therapies to treat inflammation.

Upstream's lead program, UPB-101, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that inhibits the TSLP receptor. TSLP is a validated target positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune cells pivotal to common and rare diseases.

In June 2023, the company announced the completion of a $200 million Series B financing. The capital raised will fund Upstream’s next stage of clinical development for UPB-101, a monoclonal antibody targeting the TSLP receptor (TSLPR) in Phase Ib development for the treatment of asthma as of Q2 2023. Upstream will pursue registrational Phase II clinical trials in asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) thereafter.

In parallel with Phase II studies, Upstream plans to conduct substantial translational, manufacturing and device development activities to be prepared for a swift transition to Phase III development. The Series B raise is sized to support development of a highly differentiated target product profile that will be compelling for regulatory, market access and commercialization activities.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Upstream Bio News

Upstream Bio shares soar in impressive IPO
14 October 2024
Upstream Bio goes public amid spate of IPOs
19 September 2024
Upstream Bio sails into mid-stage work with $200 million series B
8 June 2023
More Upstream Bio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze