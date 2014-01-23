Walvax Biotechnology is a biological pharmaceutical enterprise engaged in R&D, production and sales of bio-medicine products. It was founded in 2001 and November 2010 it was listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Walvax’s headquarters is located in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China. Walvax employs more than 1,000 staff and has a modern R&D center in National High-tech Zone of Kunming, and a modern vaccine production base and pilot base in High-tech Zone of Yunnan Yuxi and Jiangsu Taizhou China Medical City, respectively. Walvax’s marketing network covers 30 provinces and cities of China, and includes more than 2,000 counties.

Walvax has been focusing on vaccine development. On the basis of deep understanding of vaccine industrial chain and keen insight into the market, Walvax takes market demand oriented, upgrading product and filling in the gaps of domestic market as the main strategy. By adopting a matrix method to make full use of its R&D resource Walvax has successfully developed Haemophilus influenza Type b Conjugate Vaccine (Hib) and Group A, C Meningococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine and 12 other vaccine products. Meanwhile, the R&D center has established an open operation mechanism mode of sharing technology resource and R&D collaboration. Walvax aims to optimize the resource allocation and improve the efficiency and benefit of technology innovation according to the demands of the market.