ORBIT Data Support Phase III Studies Of Xemilofiban

Searle's xemilofiban is in the forefront of the new orally-activeglycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors coming through development for use in acute coronary settings. At the 70th Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association, data were presented from ORBIT, the first Phase II trial of xemilofiban, which indicates that the drug is safe, well-tolerated and inhibits platelet aggregation between 50% and 80%.
The non-peptidic, orally-bioavailable gpIIb/IIIa inhibitors have been developed to see if maintaining potent platelet inhibition over several months can reduce cardiac events after a coronary intervention better than aspirin, which has been shown to cut these events by around 25%, despite being a relatively weak antiplatelet drug. More potent antiplatelet agents such as Sanofi's Tiolit (ticlopidine) and Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Plavix (clopidogrel) have improved on aspirin, but the most dramatic gains have been achieved using the parenteral antibody-based gpIIb/IIIa inhibitor, Centocor/Eli Lilly's ReoPro (abciximab).
Intravenous abciximab administered over a period of several hours or days has shown significant reductions of events at 30 days post-intervention. Unfortunately, its route of administration limits the duration of antiplatelet therapy to the time the patient is in hospital, and the CAPTURE study has shown that the benefit tails off after ReoPro is discontinued. It is hoped that oral gpIIb/IIIa inhibitors such as xemilofiban can be used to improve outcome further by allowing longer-term platelet inhibition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze