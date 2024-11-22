ORPHAN MEDICAL TO DEVELOP SCFAS

The Orphan Medical division of US company Chronimed has signed an exclusive license with Richard Breuer of Evanston, Illinois, to develop and market short chain fatty acids for inflammatory bowel disease. Orphan Medical will initially develop the agents for ulcerative colitis.

The SCFAs involved in the deal are a formulation of acetate, propionate and butyrate, the most prevalent anions in fecal water and which provide most of the energy for normal colon cells. Nine out of ten patients who completed a six-week open trial of a SCFA mixture showed clinical, endoscopic and histological improvement in their condition, reports the company. A double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of SCFA enemas in around 100 patients with ulcerative colitis should be completed this summer. A patent has been issued for the use of SCFAs this indication.