OSI's Tarceva earns $25.0M in 4th-qtr 2005

The USA's OSI Pharmaceuticals says that international sales of its flagship product Tarceva (erlotinib) were $25.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2005. Analysts at Lehman Brothers has forecast global revenues for the lung cancer drug of $1.38 billion by 2009.
Swiss drug major Roche, OSI's international partner for the agent, received approval from the European Commission last year (Marketletter September 26, 2005), and the drug has since been launched in several European countries including Germany and the UK's private health care market, as well as France, with launches in more countries scheduled throughout the year.
Total worldwide 2005 net sales of Tarceva were $309.0 million, which includes the fourth quarter revenues recorded by Roche, and total US net sales of $275.0 million as reported previously by US biotechnology major Genentech, OSI's domestic collaborator. Roche says it will file for the drug in second-line non-small cell lung cancer with Japanese regulators later this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze