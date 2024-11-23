OTC Yearbook 1996-97

This month, Nicholas Hall & Co has published its first OTC Yearbook. The information contained within this publication includes:

- self-medication growth rates and forecasts; - 1995 values for the leading 25 markets; - sales by product category; - mergers and acquisitions during 1993-95; - prescription to over-the-counter product switches during 1980-96; - legal status of ingredients by country; - dereimbursement systems by country; - consumer advertising restrictions; - the world's top 10 OTC retailers; - the world's top 60 OTC companies; and - OTC wholesalers and distributors.

For further information and to order the Yearbook; contact Mark Turner, Nicholas Hall & Co in the UK, phone: +44 1702 220200; fax: +44 1702 220241.