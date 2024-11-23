OTC Yearbook 1996-97

This month, Nicholas Hall & Co has published its first OTC Yearbook. The information contained within this publication includes:
- self-medication growth rates and forecasts; - 1995 values for the leading 25 markets; - sales by product category; - mergers and acquisitions during 1993-95; - prescription to over-the-counter product switches during 1980-96; - legal status of ingredients by country; - dereimbursement systems by country; - consumer advertising restrictions; - the world's top 10 OTC retailers; - the world's top 60 OTC companies; and - OTC wholesalers and distributors.
For further information and to order the Yearbook; contact Mark Turner, Nicholas Hall & Co in the UK, phone: +44 1702 220200; fax: +44 1702 220241.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze