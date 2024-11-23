Overseas And Pharma Business Drives Merck KGaA

Germany's Merck KGaA says turnover jumped 13.6% to 3.91 billion marks($2.13 billion) for the first half of 1997, largely due to business abroad. Pretax profits increased 9.5% to 280 million marks, while profits after tax were up 11.7% to 270 million marks.

Pharmaceutical sales, which make up 58% of Merck's turnover, rose 18% to 2.26 billion marks. While the ethicals business increased 11% to 1.11 billion marks, Merck says its generics operation was "marked by the swiftest growth, with an increase of 71% to 493 million marks." Sales in the over-the-counter medicines sector were partly boosted by acquisitions (such as UK firm Seven Seas) and rose 55% to 195 million marks.

Sales of contrast media, which suffered in the second quarter of 1996, grew steadier in the second quarter of 1997, posting a 14% rise to 256 million marks for the six months to end-June.