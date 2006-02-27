Pacific Pharma to cut 170 manufacturing jobs

New Zealand-based Pacific Pharmaceuticals says it is cutting 170 jobs, and closing its manufacturing arm, due to what it described as "economic reasons." The firm, which is wholly owned by Holland's Merck Generics group, says it has not made any decisions regarding a new manufacturing location.
The Auckland-headquartered company says it will retain 30 members of staff in its administration, logistics and storage departments, and added that it had established contract mechanisms to ensure continued product supply.
