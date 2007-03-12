Pakistan reviews IFPMA Code of Ethics

A seminar to discuss the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations' Code of Ethics (Marketletter February 26) has been organized in Karachi, Pakistan, by the Pharma Bureau of the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry, according to a report in The Times of Pakistan.
Salman Bureny, the president of the OICCI and chief executive of the local subsidiary of UK-headquartered drug major GlaxoSmithKline, opened the meeting, noting that the drug industry is "vital" for humanity and must have ethical limits on its marketing practices. The Code of Ethics was presented to the gathering by Tajamul Hussain, general manager of Merck Masker Pakistan.
The guest of honor, the Director General Health from the Pakistan Ministry of Health, Shahida Malik, said: "I am glad to see such attendance from the member companies of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, reflecting the extent of interest that the pharma industry is taking. We must keep the interest of the patients in mind, and work with integrity, credibility and quality."
