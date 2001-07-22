Panaldine linked to 34 deaths in Japan

Daiichi's platelet aggregation inhibitor Panaldine (ticlopidine) hasbeen linked to 34 deaths in Japan over the last two years, although the company claims that this situation has occurred because some hospitals do not follow recommended instructions on the most appropriate use of the product. Daiichi said it had no plans to withdraw the drug, but would be boosting its educational efforts in hospitals which use Panaldine. Ticlopidine is marketed outside Japan by Sanofi-Synthelabo, Roche and certain generic manufacturers.

The deaths occurred between July 1999 and June 2001, according to a Reuters report. In June 1999, the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare directed Daiichi, along with 22 other companies selling ticlopidine, to send out emergency warnings regarding its potential side effects to hospitals (Marketletter July 12), after uncovering a few cases of neutropenia/agranulocytosis and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura linked to the drug. However, Daiichi cites its own survey which found that 76% of hospitals prescribing the drug failed to follow instructions for use properly.