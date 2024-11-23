Parke-Davis May Not Get GW Products

It appears increasingly unlikely that Parke-Davis (India) will get useof the five drug products which Glaxo Wellcome has transferred to the company's US partner, Warner-Lambert.

W-L companies worldwide will have first right of refusal on over-the-counter medicines Actifed, Sudafed and Nix, as well as the antibiotics Neosporin and Polysporin, although it is thought by Indian drug industry sources that the US group's wholly-owned Indian company, WarnerLambert India Pvt Ltd, will take over the brands rather than Parke-Davis, in which W-L has a 40% stake.

Furthermore, there is some doubt as to whether W-L in India will have to pay any fees for the products, or if the worldwide deal covers the costs. The cold preparations Actifed and Neosporin are large contributors to sales at Burroughs Wellcome India compared with Sudafed, while Polysporin and the anti-lice treatment Nix have yet to be launched in India.