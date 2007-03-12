Patent grab could benefit Thai drug firm

The seizure by Thailand's government of the patents for heart drug Plavix (clopidogrel), co-marketed by France-based Sanofi-Aventis and the USA's Bristol-Myers Squibb, along with two other drugs (Marketletters passim) could benefit the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, a for-profit state-owned drugmaker, according to the Wall Street Journal. The report argues that Thailand could be "turning GPO into a regional pharmaceutical provider." Despite rhetoric about providing cheap drugs to the people, no cuts in drug tariffs or taxes have occurred, the WSJ notes.