Patent grab could benefit Thai drug firm

The seizure by Thailand's government of the patents for heart drug Plavix (clopidogrel), co-marketed by France-based Sanofi-Aventis and the USA's Bristol-Myers Squibb, along with two other drugs (Marketletters passim) could benefit the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, a for-profit state-owned drugmaker, according to the Wall Street Journal. The report argues that Thailand could be "turning GPO into a regional pharmaceutical provider." Despite rhetoric about providing cheap drugs to the people, no cuts in drug tariffs or taxes have occurred, the WSJ notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze