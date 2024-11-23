PDL/Roche File For Zenapax In USA

Hoffmann-La Roche has filed for approval of Protein Design Labs' Zenapax(dacliximab) for the prevention of rejection episodes in kidney transplantation, in the USA. Filings in Europe and Canada had not been made by the time the Marketletter went to press, but were expected very soon, according to a Roche spokeswoman.

The submission sparks a milestone payment to PDL from Roche, and the product, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the interleukin-2 receptor, is PDL's first to reach this stage of development (Marketletter February 24).