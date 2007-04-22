Peregrine's 2C3 shows potential in preclinical VEGF model

California, USA-based Peregrine Pharmaceuticals says that preclinical data from an assessment of its monoclonal antibody 2C3 shows that the compound selectively blocks vascular endothelial growth factor in orthotopic model of pancreatic cancer. In the study, which was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting in Los Angeles, treatment reduced the growth of tumors 90%.
The firm explained that the drug, which is thought to mediate its therapeutic effects by inhibiting tumor-angiogenesis, significantly reduced the spread of tumor cells when used as a monotherapy. The drug also improved therapeutic efficacy when it was combined with chemotherapy.
Peregrine also said that the anti-tumor activity of the drug compared favorably with that of Roche's anti-VEGF agent Avastin (bevacizumab), which targets both VEGF-1 and VEGF-2. The firm said that this is because 2C3 selectively targets VEGF-2, which is thought to be the key signalling pathway in the development of pancreatic cancer.
