Global pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer presented an upbeat face when it reported second-quarter 2006 results showing that net profit had tumbled about 30%, to $2.42 billion, or earnings per share of $0.33. It pointed out that, after adjusting for the planned sale of its consumer unit to Johnson & Johnson for $16.6 billion (Marketletter July 3), adjusted income rose 10%. Net revenues for the three months edged up 3% to $11.74 billion.
After allowing for the discontinuation of the consumer business, Pfizer's earnings for the reporting quarter reached $3.66 billion, or $0.50 a share, which was ahead of consensus forecasts of $0.48 from analysts polled by Thomson Financial. The stock rose $0.40 to $23.70 on the day of the announcement, July 20.
"Second-quarter 2006 performance exceeded our expectations," said the firm's chief executive, Hank McKinnell, noting: "our outlook for the full year has similarly improved. Previously we had projected full-year 2006 adjusted diluted EPS for Pfizer Inc of about $2.00 which, after reclassifying earnings from our Consumer Healthcare business to discontinued operations, is now equivalent to about $1.93. We now estimate that, even with the sale of the consumer business and notwithstanding the dynamics of our operating environment, we will achieve our previous expectation, in effect about a seven-cent improvement in our projected full-year adjusted diluted EPS. At current exchange rates, we continue to target a return to revenue growth in 2007 and average annual growth in adjusted diluted EPS over 2007 and 2008 in the high single digits."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze