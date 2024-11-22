Pfizer, Eisai To Codevelop Alzheimer's Drugs

Pfizer of the USA and Eisai of Japan have formed a strategic alliance for the development of new drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive disorders. Eisai's E2020, an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, will be the lead agent in this new agreement. Pfizer already has its own in-house developed acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, codenamed CP-118,954, in Phase II trials (see later) and this may also be included in the collaboration with Eisai.

The two companies will copromote E2020 in major markets in Europe and the USA, and Pfizer holds an exclusive license to the drug in certain other commercially-important countries, such as Canada and Australia. In addition, as part of the agreement the companies will also form a joint committee to plan development of other dementia agents, including CP-118,954. Eisai will market E2020 through a joint promotion with Pfizer in the USA, UK, Germany and France.

"E2020 has demonstrated excellent clinical potential and a favorable safety and toleration profile in early studies," said Pfizer. The drug is in mid-Phase III trials in the USA, early Phase III trials in Europe and late Phase II trials in Japan.