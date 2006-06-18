Friday 22 November 2024

Pfizer licenses Bayer's DGAT-1 inhibitors

18 June 2006

Global drugs giant Pfizer and Germany's Bayer AG say that they have entered into a licensing deal that grants the former exclusive worldwide rights to Bayer's DGAT-1 (diacylglycerol acyltransferase 1) inhibitors. The lead compound in this drug class, BAY 74-4113, is being assessed in a Phase I trial as a treatment for type 2 diabetes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will receive an upfront fee, payments associated with the achievement of developmental milestones and royalties based on the sale of any products which emerge. The deal, which is still subject to the findings of an antitrust review, is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Commenting on the accord, Martin Mackay, Pfizer's senior vice president of worldwide research and technology, said that both obesity and diabetes are increasing to near epidemic levels around the world, indicating that there is a real need for the development of new treatments. Gunnar Riemann, head of Bayer HealthCare's Pharmaceuticals division, said that the Pfizer deal validates the quality and expertise of its research program. He added that the outlicensing of the drug was in line with the firm's focus on the development of specialty pharmaceuticals.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze