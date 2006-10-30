Pfizer's celecoxib to become Japan's first COX-2 inhibitor

Japan's first COX-2 inhibitor has been approved by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. World drug giant Pfizer's anti-inflammatory painkiller celecoxib has been cleared for the symptomatic treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.
The agent, which will be sold under the brand name Celecox and known as Celebrex in other parts of the world, attracted concern from Japanese regulators due to the well-documented link between COX-2 inhibitors and increased risk of heart attacks. The Ministry says it will urge physicians to pay close attention to these risks via inserts on the drug's packaging.
The Japanese subsidiary of New York, USA-based Pfizer will import the bulk of the agent while Japanese pharmaceutical major Astellas will be responsible for its marketing and manufacture.
